Several Indian States Begin Plasma Therapy Trials to Treat COVID-19 Patients - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Several Indian states have begun to test plasma therapy treatment for those infected with the coronavirus, the Times of India newspaper reported on Thursday.

The treatment, which involves the transfusion of blood plasma from former COVID-19 patients containing antibodies, is considered to be one of the most effective and is used by the US, Germany, China and Russia, among others.

According to the news outlet, trials have been launched in the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Other states are waiting for approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

India has confirmed a total of 23,651 cases so far, with the death toll reaching 1,074 people.