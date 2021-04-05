Several Injured, 1 Dead in Alabama in Easter Sunday Shooting - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) A shooting incident took place on Easter Sunday in a park in Alabama's largest city of Birmingham, injuring five people, mainly minors, and killing one, local CBS42 news stated.

According to the news, the local police responded to a shooting on Sunday evening after receiving reports of an altercation with a group of men that resulted in shots fired.

One of the bystanders, a 32-year-old woman, was killed in the shooting, five more people sustained injuries. Those hospitalized, including four-year-old child and three teenagers, are in stable condition, the news noted.

Several hundred people gathered in the park at the time of the incident. No suspects have been identified yet, and the authorities called on witnesses to help with identification of the culprits, the news added.