Several Injured After Norway Passenger Train Derails
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 07:59 PM
A train carrying up to 70 passengers derailed Thursday in northern Norway, injuring several people on board, authorities said
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A train carrying up to 70 passengers derailed Thursday in northern Norway, injuring several people on board, authorities said.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre of Northern Norway (JRCC NN) said in a post on X that they were "working on the derailment of a train," adding that "50 to 70 people" were onboard and the "extent of the damage" was unclear.
The train was headed to the northern town of Bodo when it derailed, with images from the scene showing the locomotive and the first of five carriages having slid down an incline next to the track.
"Three helicopters are on the way, plus emergency services," the JRCC NN said.
Recent Stories
Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance
Punjab govt to support pediatric transplantation, says health minister
Ombudsperson issues warning to KEMU over failure of anti-harassment code of cond ..
KU organized seminar on bright future of Islamic Banking
Punjab CM aims to enhance cardiology hospitals’ capacity: Punjab Chief Minist ..
Open court held in Abbottabad to address legal concerns
Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone
Drug-peddler held with heroin
Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabs ..
Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 27
Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China
IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference
More Stories From World
-
US, Qatar announce new Gaza talks as Blinken eyes new options12 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 770 people killed in Israel assault on north12 minutes ago
-
UN chief urges peace in Ukraine during Russia trip1 hour ago
-
World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean experts1 hour ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school1 hour ago
-
Turkey buries attack victims after striking PKK2 hours ago
-
World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean experts2 hours ago
-
DC Lower Kohistan chairs meeting to combat quacks2 hours ago
-
More than a million Indians flee as cyclone approaches2 hours ago
-
Russia approves near 30 percent rise in defence spending2 hours ago
-
Russia moves to ratify N. Korea defence treaty, Seoul issues warning2 hours ago
-
Sundar 'will never forget' seven-wicket haul as New Zealand 259 all out2 hours ago