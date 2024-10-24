Several injured after Norway passenger train derails

A train carrying up to 70 passengers derailed Thursday in northern Norway, injuring several people on board, authorities said

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A train carrying up to 70 passengers derailed Thursday in northern Norway, injuring several people on board, authorities said.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre of Northern Norway (JRCC NN) said in a post on X that they were "working on the derailment of a train," adding that "50 to 70 people" were onboard and the "extent of the damage" was unclear.

The train was headed to the northern town of Bodo when it derailed, with images from the scene showing the locomotive and the first of five carriages having slid down an incline next to the track.

"Three helicopters are on the way, plus emergency services," the JRCC NN said.