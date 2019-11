The Metropolitan Police on Friday said several people were injured and a man was held after a stabbing near London Bridge in the centre of the British capital

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Metropolitan Police on Friday said several people were injured and a man was held after a stabbing near London Bridge in the centre of the British capital.

The force said it was called to a stabbing at a premises near the bridge at 1:58 pm (1358 GMT). "A man has been detained... We believe a number of people have been injured," it added.