Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:11 PM

'Several injured' as car rams carnival procession in central Germany: police

Several people were injured Monday when a car drove into a carnival procession in the central German town of Volksmarsen, police said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Several people were injured Monday when a car drove into a carnival procession in the central German town of Volksmarsen, police said.

"According to first reports, several people have been injured," police said in a statement, adding that the driver of the vehicle had been arrested.

