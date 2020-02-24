'Several injured' as car rams carnival procession in central Germany: police

Several people were injured Monday when a car drove into a carnival procession in the central German town of Volksmarsen, police said

"According to first reports, several people have been injured," police said in a statement, adding that the driver of the vehicle had been arrested.