Several Injured as Protesters Try to Enter US Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Several people were injured near the US Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of US President Donald Trump attempted to enter the building and were met with police firing tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Several protesters are experiencing eye problems after police used tear gas on them. One law enforcement officer also felt sick after the exposure.

Pro-Trump supporters, who refuse to accept the President's loss, broke through the cordon and attempted to enter the US Capitol as Congress gathered for a joint session to count and certify the Electoral College votes for president and vice president.