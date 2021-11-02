Several injured in attack on Kabul military hospital

Two blasts rocked Kabul on Tuesday, injuring several people in an attack on a military hospital, Taliban officials and a doctor said, as a witness also reported gunfire

Kabul, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Two blasts rocked Kabul on Tuesday, injuring several people in an attack on a military hospital, Taliban officials and a doctor said, as a witness also reported gunfire.

The explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the weeks since the Taliban seized power in August, following a two-decade insurgency against the US-backed government.

Tuesday's attack has not yet been claimed by any group.

"I am inside the hospital. I heard a big explosion coming from the first checkpoint. We were told to go to safe rooms. I also hear guns firing," a doctor at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul told AFP.

"I can still hear gun firing inside the hospital building. I think the attackers are going from room to room.

.. like the first time it was attacked," the doctor added.

The hospital was previously attacked in 2017, when gunmen disguised as medical personnel killed at least 30 people.

AFP journalists heard a second blast in the city, as well as the sound of gunfire.

A Taliban media spokesman confirmed both explosions.

"One explosion has happened at the gate of the military hospital and a second somewhere near the hospital, this is our initial information, we will provide more details later," he told AFP.

Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said Taliban special forces had rushed to the scene to secure the area.

"The blast has caused casualties, details will be shared later," he said.