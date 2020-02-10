UrduPoint.com
Several Injured In Germany As Storm Ciara Halts Trains

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:42 PM

Three people were seriously injured as Storm Ciara battered Germany on Sunday and Monday, lashing the country with high winds that forced the rail operator to suspend intercity trains

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Three people were seriously injured as Storm Ciara battered Germany on Sunday and Monday, lashing the country with high winds that forced the rail operator to suspend intercity trains.

Two women were badly hurt by a falling tree in Saarbruecken on the French border, with one of them receiving life-threatening injuries, police said overnight.

Further north in Paderborn, a 16-year-old boy was hit on the head by a falling branch.

Weather forecasters said winds of up to 170 kilometres per hour (105 miles per hour) had hit mountainous areas.

State-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) shut down intercity trains on Sunday evening and warned there would be more disruption as the storm heads south.

"Several hundred" travellers slept overnight in trains set up for those strandedin stations, DB said.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at the largest airports, including 190 in Frankfurt and 420 in Munich, news agency DPA reported.

