ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Groups of five-six people are rushing from the main Republic Square in Kazakhstan's Almaty, and some of them are injured, while gunfire is heard, a Sputnik correspondent said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that from 250 to 300 protesters were on the square when shooting began, which presumably was a "clean-up" operation of special forces.