Several Injured In Shooting On Almaty's Republic Square
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 07:08 PM
ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Groups of five-six people are rushing from the main Republic Square in Kazakhstan's Almaty, and some of them are injured, while gunfire is heard, a Sputnik correspondent said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, it was reported that from 250 to 300 protesters were on the square when shooting began, which presumably was a "clean-up" operation of special forces.