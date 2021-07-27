Several Inmates Escape From Libyan Prison After Armed Attack - Reports

Armed assailants have attacked a prison in Libya's northwestern town of Bani Waled leading to the escape of several inmates, the AAC news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Armed assailants have attacked a prison in Libya's northwestern town of Bani Waled leading to the escape of several inmates, the AAC news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Militants from armed groups operating in western Libya reportedly carried out the assault at night.

During the attack, a vehicle belonging to the prison administration was stolen.

The assailants tied up the prison's security, according to the 218TV broadcaster.

Libya has been gripped by an armed conflict between rival factions following the overthrow and murder of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. In March, international mediation efforts resulted in the creation of the Libyan Government of National Unity, which will be in charge until the December election.