Several Israeli Servicemen Injured In Blast Near Border With Lebanon - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 02:52 PM

Several Israeli Servicemen Injured in Blast Near Border With Lebanon - Reports

Several Israeli servicemen have been injured after an explosive device detonated in a southern Israeli village near the border with Lebanon, Al Mayadden channel reported on Saturday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Several Israeli servicemen have been injured after an explosive device detonated in a southern Israeli village near the border with Lebanon, Al Mayadden channel reported on Saturday,

In the incident, an Israeli patrol was hit in the border settlement of Udeisy, the media said.

