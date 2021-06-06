UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Jordanian Security Personnel Injured In Attack - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Several Jordanian Security Personnel Injured in Attack - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) A Jordanian security force was attacked in Al-Malih area, the Jordanian Interior Ministry said in a statement released by the state-run news agency Petra, adding that several employees were injured.

"A few hours ago ...

an armed attack was carried out on a detachment of general security personnel operating in Al-Malih area next to the highway to Queen Alia International Airport. Several security personnel were injured," the statement read.

Earlier, police said that all measures would be taken to prevent mass gatherings and actions that violate the law.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Interior Ministry All Airport

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

22 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

22 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

22 minutes ago

Rs. 700 million earmarked for latest highway in AJ ..

4 minutes ago

Trilateral FMs Dialogue becomes important platform ..

4 minutes ago

IMF hails Pakistan's economic policies: Senator Fa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.