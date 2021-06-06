Several Jordanian Security Personnel Injured in Attack - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) A Jordanian security force was attacked in Al-Malih area, the Jordanian Interior Ministry said in a statement released by the state-run news agency Petra, adding that several employees were injured.

"A few hours ago ...

an armed attack was carried out on a detachment of general security personnel operating in Al-Malih area next to the highway to Queen Alia International Airport. Several security personnel were injured," the statement read.

Earlier, police said that all measures would be taken to prevent mass gatherings and actions that violate the law.