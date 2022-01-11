(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Several key ministers in Kazakhstan's new government, including energy chief, have been appointed shortly after protests over fuel prices broke out in the country in early 2022, according to a decree released on Tuesday.

"To appoint Bolat Achkulakov ...

the energy minister of Kazakhstan," the decree said, as quoted by the presidential office.

Achkulakov previously was the managing director of the National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna."

Defense Minister Murat Bektanov, Interior Minister Erlan Turgumbaev and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi retained their posts.