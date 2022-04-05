UrduPoint.com

Several Killed And Injured As Train Crashed Into Car In Southern Hungary - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 11:52 AM

A train crashed into a car in southern Hungary and derailed, which resulted in several deaths and injuries, media reported on Tuesday, citing the local police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) A train crashed into a car in southern Hungary and derailed, which resulted in several deaths and injuries, media reported on Tuesday, citing the local police.

The incident took place in the town of Mindszent in Hungary's southern county of Csongrad at about 7 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) when a van drove into the railroad tracks and was hit by a train, which eventually derailed, AP reported.

