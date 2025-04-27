Several Killed As Driver Plows Into Vancouver Festival Crowd
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Several people were killed after a driver plowed into a crowd at a street festival on Saturday in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police said.
"A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured," Vancouver Police posted on X. "The driver is in custody.
"
The incident happened as members of the Filipino community gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day, Vancouver mayor Ken Sim posted on X.
The festival commemorates a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century.
"Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time," Sim wrote.
Police said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 pm Saturday (0300 GMT Sunday) in the city's Sunset on Fraser neighborhood.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Several killed as driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd1 minute ago
-
SCO National Film Festival to be held in Chongqing, China1 minute ago
-
Papal conclave: a painstaking voting process3 hours ago
-
Abuse scandals, disunity and diplomacy the new pope's challenges3 hours ago
-
Thunder sweep past Grizzlies in NBA playoffs, Cavs on brink3 hours ago
-
Chinese tea hub branches into coffee as tastes change3 hours ago
-
Surridge scores four as Nashville smash seven past Chicago3 hours ago
-
Diplomacy likely to trump geography in choice of new pope3 hours ago
-
Austria trials DNA testing to uncover honey fraud3 hours ago
-
Maligned by Trump, White House reporters hold subdued annual gala3 hours ago
-
Trump trade war pushes firms to consider stockpiling3 hours ago
-
Continuity or rupture: what direction for the next pope?3 hours ago