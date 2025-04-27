Several killed as driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Several people were killed after a driver plowed into a crowd at a street festival on Saturday in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police said.

"A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured," Vancouver Police posted on X. "The driver is in custody.

"

The incident happened as members of the Filipino community gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day, Vancouver mayor Ken Sim posted on X.

The festival commemorates a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time," Sim wrote.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 pm Saturday (0300 GMT Sunday) in the city's Sunset on Fraser neighborhood.