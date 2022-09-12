Several Killed by Papua New Guinea Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Papua New Guinea has resulted in the death of five people, while several others were injured, France 24 reports.

Meanwhile, US media report that the earthquake killed three people, who died in a landslide in the town of Wau in Papua New Guinea's Morobe province.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that an earthquake occurred at a depth of about 38 miles (61.4 kilometers) at 23:46 GMT on Saturday, about 41 miles (67 kilometers) east of Kainantu, a town in the Eastern Highlands of Papua New Guinea.

The US tsunami warning system initially issued a hazardous wave warning for the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, but later said that the threat had passed.

The 7.6-magnitude earthquake was preceded by two weaker quakes that occurred southwest of the Indonesian coastal city of Pariaman. The first one (magnitude 6) hit at 23:10 GMT on Saturday, at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles), while the second one (magnitude 5.7) occurred at 23:24 GMT at a depth of 10 kilometers.