Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Several people were killed and others injured on Friday in a knife attack in the German city of Wuerzburg, police said.

"The attacker was overpowered after the police used firearms. There are several injured as well as fatalities," said police on Twitter.