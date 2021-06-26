UrduPoint.com
Several Killed In Knife Attack In Germany's Wuerzburg: Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:27 AM

Several people were killed and others injured on Friday in a knife attack in the German city of Wuerzburg, police said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Several people were killed and others injured on Friday in a knife attack in the German city of Wuerzburg, police said.

"The attacker was overpowered after the police used firearms. There are several injured as well as fatalities," said police on Twitter.

