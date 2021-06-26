Several Killed In Knife Attack In Germany's Wuerzburg: Police
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:27 AM
Several people were killed and others injured on Friday in a knife attack in the German city of Wuerzburg, police said
"The attacker was overpowered after the police used firearms. There are several injured as well as fatalities," said police on Twitter.