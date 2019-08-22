UrduPoint.com
Several Killed In Lightning Storm In Poland

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:38 PM

Several killed in lightning storm in Poland

"A few" people died and 12 were injured Thursday during a sudden thunderstorm that saw lightning strike a metal cross in the Tatra mountains in southern Poland, rescuers said

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :"A few" people died and 12 were injured Thursday during a sudden thunderstorm that saw lightning strike a metal cross in the Tatra mountains in southern Poland, rescuers said.

"A dozen people were struck by lightning around Mount Giewont," mountain rescue service chief Jan Krzysztof told reporters.

"There were a few deaths in different parts of the Tatra mountains" he said, without giving an exact toll.

Poland's TVN24 commercial news channel reported that lightning struck the large cross on the Giewont summit near the mountain resort town of Zakopane at a time when many hikers were present.

They had set out to climb Poland's highest mountains when the skieswere clear earlier in the day. Despite the poor weather conditions, rescuers haveset out by helicopter to look for the victims.

