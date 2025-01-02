Several killed in Montenegro restaurant shooting: reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Podgorica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A gunman killed several people Wednesday in a restaurant in a village in southern Montenegro, near the town of Cetinje, public broadcaster RTCG reported, citing a police statement.

"In the afternoon in a restaurant in Bajice, A.M., 45, killed several people using firearms.

Armed, he left the building and ran away," said police.

Other local media also reported on the shooting.

According to police the shooting was not the "result of a showdown between organised criminal groups".

Police urged people not leave their homes and said they had sent special forces to the area.

