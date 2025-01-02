Several Killed In Montenegro Restaurant Shooting: Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Podgorica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A gunman killed several people Wednesday in a restaurant in a village in southern Montenegro, near the town of Cetinje, public broadcaster RTCG reported, citing a police statement.
"In the afternoon in a restaurant in Bajice, A.M., 45, killed several people using firearms.
Armed, he left the building and ran away," said police.
Other local media also reported on the shooting.
According to police the shooting was not the "result of a showdown between organised criminal groups".
Police urged people not leave their homes and said they had sent special forces to the area.
bur-ljv/jj
Recent Stories
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship
11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..
NA Committee on National Food Security meets
Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike
AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club
New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far
Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens
Two killed in separate incidents in Wah
Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui
Football: English Championship table
Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League table3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results3 minutes ago
-
Several killed in Montenegro restaurant shooting: reports4 minutes ago
-
Witnesses describe 'war zone' left in wake of New Orleans attack33 minutes ago
-
France's Macron says 'thoughts are with families' of New Orleans attack victims33 minutes ago
-
Cosmetic surgery aficionado Jocelyne Wildenstein dies aged 79: partner33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan formally begins 2-year term at UNSC, pledging to promote peoples' self-determination right44 minutes ago
-
Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike53 minutes ago
-
EU foreign policy chief denounces New Orleans attack54 minutes ago
-
11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists1 hour ago
-
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorder1 hour ago
-
New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far1 hour ago