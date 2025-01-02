Open Menu

Several Killed In Montenegro Restaurant Shooting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Several killed in Montenegro restaurant shooting

Podgorica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A gunman killed several people Wednesday in a village restaurant in southern Montenegro, near the town of Cetinje, the prime minister said, confirming a police statement reported by state broadcaster RTCG.

"A terrible tragedy has struck all of us in Cetinje, in the village of Bajice near Cetinje" Milojko Spajic told RTCG.

The earlier police statement said: "In the afternoon in a restaurant in Bajice, A.M., 45, killed several people using firearms. Armed, he left the building and ran away."

Spajic gave no details on the number of people killed in his statement.

But he said four people seriously wounded in the attack were being treated in hospital in the capital Podgorica.

"Doctors are fighting for their lives," he said.

"All police teams, special units, and all available forces are in Cetinje. We are searching for the perpetrator, and we are on the right track.

"

The government declared three days of national mourning from Thursday, over the "tragic event that occurred today in Cetinje", it said in a statement.

According to police the shooting was not the "result of a showdown between organised criminal groups".

They urged people not leave their homes and said they had sent special forces to the area.

Mass shootings are rare in Montenegro.

In 2022, a man murdered 10 Cetinje residents, including two children, in broad daylight before being killed.

It was in one of the deadliest such incidents to rock the Balkan country.

Organised crime and corruption have remained two major issues plaguing Montenegro which authorities have pledged to tackle under pressure from the European Union that the tiny nation aspires to join.

bur-oz-ljv/jj

Related Topics

Attack Corruption Prime Minister Police European Union Man Podgorica Criminals Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

1 hour ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

2 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

2 hours ago
 NA Committee on National Food Security meets

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

2 hours ago
 Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits We ..

Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike

2 hours ago
 AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club

2 hours ago
New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

2 hours ago
 Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New ..

Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens

2 hours ago
 Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

2 hours ago
 Discussion to be made after receiving demands of P ..

Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui

2 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

2 hours ago
 Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's to ..

Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban

2 hours ago

More Stories From World