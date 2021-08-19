MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Several people were killed in gunfire by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist group in Russia) and stampede at a rally celebrating the Independence Day in Afghanistan's eastern city of Asadabad, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a witness.

Witness Mohammed Salim told the news agency that the Taliban fired on people waving the national flag at the rally and it is unclear whether casualties actually came from the firing or from the consequent stampede.