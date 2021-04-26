MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Several Latvian diplomats working in Moscow have been inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Maris Riekstins, Latvia's ambassador to Russia, said on Monday.

"The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered [staff members of] embassies to be inoculated with Russia's vaccine Sputnik V. Several among our colleagues have taken this opportunity.

This was a personal decision for everyone," Riekstins said as broadcast by Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy.

Responding to a question about the prospects of Sputnik V in Europe, the ambassador said that it depends on experts who regulate vaccine certification.

Since early March, Sputnik V, developed by Moscow-based Gamaleya National Center, has been undergoing vetting by the European Medicines Agency, which expressed the hope that the process will end as soon as possible.