Several Law Enforcement Officers Killed in Bomb Blast in Central Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) A police commander and five other law enforcement officers were killed in a roadside bomb explosion in the central Parwan Province of Afghanistan, a source in the local police headquarters told Sputnik.

The blast occurred in the Charikar, Abdi Bay area of Parwan Province late on Sunday night, the source said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.