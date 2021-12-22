UrduPoint.com

Several Libyan Presidential Hopefuls Agree To Cooperate In Face Of Challenges

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Six candidates for the Libyan presidency, including the head of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, and Fathi Bashagha, the former interior minister of Libya's Government of National Accord, agreed to coordinate a joint response to the recent uncertainty across the elections.

The meeting of presidential hopefuls was held in the city of Benghazi. Haftar and Bashagha were joined by former Deputy Prime Minister of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord, Ahmed Maiteeg, as well as politicians Aref Nayed, Al-Sharif Al-Wafi, and Abdul Majeed Ghaith Seif Al-Nasr attended the meeting.

Bashagha read out the joint statement, pointing out that the idea to hold such a meeting was proposed by Haftar.

"This initiative is aimed at uniting national efforts to counter the challenges that our beloved country is facing these days," Bashagha said in a short speech broadcast by Libyan satellite tv channels on Tuesday.

The initiative was adopted to meet "the will of more than 2.5 million Libyan voters who are waiting for the scheduled date of the presidential and parliamentary elections," he added.

Last week, armed groups took control over the Libyan National Unity Government and Defense Ministry buildings in Tripoli, demanding a delay of the presidential election, scheduled for December 24.

Earlier today, a source in the capital told Sputnik that polls are expected to be postponed by up to six months.

As many as 98 people applied for participation in the presidential race in Libya but the Libyan High National Election Commission is yet to announce the final list of candidates. The list has not been unveiled due to disagreements of numerous opposing parties in Libya regarding the possible number of presidential bidders, sources in Benghazi and Tripoli familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

In early February 2021, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum under the authority of the United Nations elected a transitional executive branch of Libya, designed to rule the country until the general elections, originally scheduled for late December. The former ambassador of the Libyan Government of National Accord to Greece, Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, was elected the head of the Presidential Council. Libyan businessman and politician Abdulhamid Mohammed al-Dabaiba was elected the head of the transitional government.

