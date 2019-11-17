DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Several middle Eastern countries have expressed interest in Russia's S-400 air defense system, a representative from Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Several countries from the Middle East have expressed interest in the [S-400] systems.

We will look into the requests made by foreign entities into these systems," company spokeswoman Maria Vorobyova said at the Dubai Airshow 2019, which started on Sunday.

The S-400 systems, which entered service in 2007, replaced the Russian army's S-300 and S-200 systems and were designed to engage all types of targets, including drones and cruise missiles.