Several Middle Eastern Nations Interested In Russia's S-400 Systems - Russian Gov't Agency
Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:10 PM
DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Several middle Eastern countries have expressed interest in Russia's S-400 air defense system, a representative from Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Several countries from the Middle East have expressed interest in the [S-400] systems.
We will look into the requests made by foreign entities into these systems," company spokeswoman Maria Vorobyova said at the Dubai Airshow 2019, which started on Sunday.
The S-400 systems, which entered service in 2007, replaced the Russian army's S-300 and S-200 systems and were designed to engage all types of targets, including drones and cruise missiles.