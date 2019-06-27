UrduPoint.com
Several MidEast, African States Interested In Russia's IL-76MD-90A Plane - Gov't Service

Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:58 AM

PARK PATRIOT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Several middle Eastern and North African countries want to buy a new IL-76MD-90A aircraft, Russia is expecting to receive orders in the near future, a Russian defense cooperation government service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Customers in the Middle East and North Africa are interested. We expect to get orders for this plane in the near future," the government service said.

