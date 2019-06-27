(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Several Middle Eastern and North African countries want to buy a new IL-76MD-90A aircraft, Russia is expecting to receive orders in the near future, a Russian defense cooperation government service told Sputnik on Thursday

PARK PATRIOT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Several middle Eastern and North African countries want to buy a new IL-76MD-90A aircraft, Russia is expecting to receive orders in the near future, a Russian defense cooperation government service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Customers in the Middle East and North Africa are interested. We expect to get orders for this plane in the near future," the government service said.