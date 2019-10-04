UrduPoint.com
Several Mining Plants Attacked In Sudan's South Kordofan Province -Transitional Council

Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:51 PM

Armed groups attacked on Friday plants of several mining companies in different parts of Sudan's South Kordofan province, killing one serviceman and injuring another two, the head of the Sudanese Transitional Council's (STC) media department, General Taher Abuhaja, said on Friday

"Sudanese extraction companies Al-Junaid, Al-Sunut and Abbarci were attacked by armed groups, with one soldier killed and two wounded, one of whom was shot when the workers were trying to escape," Taher Abuhaja told a press conference on the demonstrations held in South Kordofan's town of Talodi.

In September, three Sudanese towns of Talodi, Kadeer and Kalogi witnessed mass protests, demanding the acting governor's dismissal because of his incapability to protect people against the toxic materials which the mining companies use when extracting gold from ore.

The press service's director added that South Kordofan's residents went on the rally and "demanded to close these companies as they have been using substances harmful to human health.

"The protesters were heading to the companies' headquarters and completely destroyed it," he said.

According to the media director, they also burned two facilities belonging to Al-Junaid and Al-Sunut's plant located 15 kilometers away from the Talodi area.

The STC tasked to form an investigation committee regarding these attacks, the head noted.

The crisis in Sudan's South Kordofan and Blue Nile states between the Sudanese armed forces and a northern affiliate of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) of South Sudan, dates back to 2011. The conflict has forced more than 200,000 people to flee their homes and settle in refugee camps in South Sudan and Ethiopia, according to UN estimates.

