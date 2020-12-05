UrduPoint.com
Several Moldovan Parties Ready To Support Sandu-Led Protest Against Parliament On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 10:05 PM

Several Moldovan Parties Ready to Support Sandu-Led Protest Against Parliament on Sunday

Leaders of several Moldovan parties have endorsed the upcoming anti-parliament protest called for by President-elect Maia Sandu on Sunday and urged citizens to take to the streets

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Leaders of several Moldovan parties have endorsed the upcoming anti-parliament protest called for by President-elect Maia Sandu on Sunday and urged citizens to take to the streets.

Sandu's call was in response to the parliament passing an institutional change that limited her authority over the Information and Security Service on Thursday. The parliament also passed a new tax policy, a package of laws on the Gagauz autonomy and lifted the ban on the broadcasting of foreign tv channels.

"We urge everyone to rally on Sunday in order to protect the voices of those who want different policies. If you, too, dislike what is going on in the parliament and if you do not want thieves in the legislature, we urge you to join the protest," said Pavel Filip, the first vice chairman of the Democratic Party of Moldova, which has 13 seats in Moldova's 101-seat legislature.

The conservative Pro Moldova party (14 seats) has also declared an intention to join the demonstration, with its leader, Andrian Candu, saying that his fellows would support the protest in spite of having political ideas different from those of Sandu.

Representatives of the populist Dignity and Truth Platform party (11 seats) will be "among the protest's first ranks as people who care about Moldova's future," its leader, Andrei Nastase, said.

"The fighting methods must match the political reality in the country," Nastase said in a video address on Facebook.

The Liberal Party and the Our Party, both not in the Moldovan parliament's current convocation, have urged citizens to join the protest, although the former did not specify if the party itself was going to attend.

Earlier this week, Sandu's party, Party of Action and Solidarity (15 seats), challenged the parliament's recent decisions in the Constitutional Court.

Moldova held a two-round presidential vote in November. Former Prime Minster Sandu won against the incumbent president, Igor Dodon, with 57.7 percent of the vote to 42.2 percent. Sandu's inauguration is scheduled for December 24.

