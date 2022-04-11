UrduPoint.com

Several Nations Considering Tank Deliveries To Ukraine - US Defense Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Several countries are considering tank deliveries to Ukraine, a senior US defense official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Several countries are considering tank deliveries to Ukraine, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"As far as I know, there are several nations that are considering that (tank deliveries to Ukraine).

And some tanks by some nations have been delivered to Ukraine. These are tanks that they know how to use - largely T-72s," the official told reporters.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Saturday that the Ukrainian conflict will end on the battlefield, pledging an additional 500 million Euros ($543 million) from the European Peace Facility to Kiev.

