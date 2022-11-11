UrduPoint.com

Several NATO Members Support Ukraine's Bid To Join Alliance - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Several NATO member states support Ukraine's aspiration to join the military alliance, although the United States believes this is not viable in the short term, Politico reported on Friday, citing an official and a readout of NATO meeting.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged Ukraine's desire to join the 30-member bloc during a closed-door meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels in October, but said he did not see any decisions being made any time soon, the American newspaper reported.

Other national representatives supported the bid, including those from Greece and Poland, the report read.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in late September that Ukraine was looking to fast-track its accession to NATO. Days later, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan dashed that hope, saying the bid "should be taken up at a different time."

