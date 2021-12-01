Several Network-Centric Units Formed In Russia's Armed Forces - Sources
Wed 01st December 2021
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Several units capable of conducting large-scale network-centric operations have been created in the Russian Armed Forces, informed sources told Sputnik.
The network-centric principle assumes that all participants in a combat operation are part of one data transmission network, as a result, information and communication superiority over the enemy is achieved.