TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Several more COVID-19 cases have been identified among military personnel at the US Misawa Air Base in the Japanese Aomori Prefecture, the press service of the air base said on Saturday.

On Wednesday, media reported, citing the municipal authorities, that three employees of the Misawa Air Base tested positive for the coronavirus. All cases were reported to be asymptomatic. the carriers of the virus arrived at the base from another facility where COVID-19 was detected.

"Upon their arrival to Misawa from the United States on a U.

S. government-chartered flight, a couple of SOFA [Status of Forces Agreement] members tested positive for COVID-19. The members arrived at Misawa Air Base June 15 and were in mandatory restriction of movement in their quarters since arriving, as is policy for all newly-arrived personnel. There was no outside contact with any others," the air base's press service wrote on Facebook.

No details concerning exact number and nationality of the new patients have been provided.