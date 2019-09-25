Several Officers Injured in Police Bus Explosion in Southern Turkey - Governor Mahmut Demirtas

An improvised explosive device detonated on a roadside, hitting police bus in the southern Turkish Adana province and injuring several officers, Governor Mahmut Demirtas said Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) An improvised explosive device detonated on a roadside, hitting police bus in the southern Turkish Adana province and injuring several officers, Governor Mahmut Demirtas said Wednesday.

"Several policemen were injured in a bus explosion using an improvised explosive device in the Yuregir region, they were taken to hospitals.

They were not seriously hurt," Demirtas was quoted as saying by the NTV broadcaster.

According to the tv channel, five policemen were injured.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terror group by Ankara, is active in the province and is regularly blamed for similar attacks in the region.