Several Opposition Supporters Injured In Montenegro When Car Rams Into Crowd - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:30 AM

Several Opposition Supporters Injured in Montenegro When Car Rams Into Crowd - Reports

PODGORICA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people celebrating the victory of major opposition coalition "For the Future of Montenegro," which has announced it was coming ahead in the Sunday parliamentary election, local media report.

Late on Sunday, opposition figure Milan Knezevic told Sputnik that the reign of the Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro (DPS) was coming to an end, after the first exit polls showed that major opposition coalition "For the Future of Montenegro" was leading in the parliamentary election with over 33 percent of the votes.

President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic said it was too early to make any conclusions regarding the parliamentary election as the official results were not out yet.

The Vijesti newspaper reported that supporters of the coalition went out into the streets in several cities in Montenegro late on Sunday. Several people were injured in the second largest city of Montenegro, Niksic, when a BMW rammed into a group of opposition supporters. Vijesti said citing police that one person sustained grave injuries.

More Stories From World

