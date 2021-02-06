UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Palestinians Injured By Israeli Forces While Planting Trees In West Bank - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 11:06 PM

Several Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces While Planting Trees in West Bank - Reports

At least two Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and dozens of others were injured by tear gas fired by Israeli forces during an olive planting event in the West Bank, media reported on Saturday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) At least two Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and dozens of others were injured by tear gas fired by Israeli forces during an olive planting event in the West Bank, media reported on Saturday.

According to Wafa news agency, the incident occurred in the village of Beit Dajan, east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Palestinians are engaged in planting trees as part of efforts to protect lands in the West Bank from Israeli takeover.

The Israeli side has not commented on the incident so far.

Related Topics

Injured Bank Nablus Gas Media Event From

Recent Stories

Denmark to Resume Air Traffic With UAE Starting Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Man dies in Wadh firing

20 minutes ago

HBL PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera' released

2 minutes ago

Ziaullah Longove visits CMH, Civil hospital

30 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin prays for Ali Sadpara's safe recovery

30 minutes ago

AU leader Faki re-elected for second 4-year term: ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.