Several Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces While Planting Trees in West Bank - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) At least two Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and dozens of others were injured by tear gas fired by Israeli forces during an olive planting event in the West Bank, media reported on Saturday.

According to Wafa news agency, the incident occurred in the village of Beit Dajan, east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Palestinians are engaged in planting trees as part of efforts to protect lands in the West Bank from Israeli takeover.

The Israeli side has not commented on the incident so far.