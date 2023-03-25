Several Palestinians Injured in Clashes in West Bank - Reports

Dozens of Palestinians suffered from the use of tear gas during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, several were injured, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Dozens of Palestinians suffered from the use of tear gas during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, several were injured, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reports.

Five Palestinians and one foreign activist received gunshot wounds during the Friday clashes with Israeli law enforcement, WAFA said.

In addition, dozens of Palestinians exhibited signs of suffocation when tear gas was used against them, according to the Palestinian news agency.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces stormed the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem.