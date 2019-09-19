Several Palestinians Injured in Gaza Strip by Rocket Fired at Israel From Enclave

Several Palestinians were injured in the Gaza Strip's city of Fatah by a rocket, fired from the enclave at Israel, witnesses told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Several Palestinians were injured in the Gaza Strip's city of Fatah by a rocket, fired from the enclave at Israel, witnesses told Sputnik.

"The Palestinians were injured as a rocket, which was fired at Israel, fell on a house in the city of Rafah," the witnesses said on Wednesday.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the incident left seven people injured.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.