UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Palestinians Injured In Gaza Strip By Rocket Fired At Israel From Enclave

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 11:54 AM

Several Palestinians Injured in Gaza Strip by Rocket Fired at Israel From Enclave

Several Palestinians were injured in the Gaza Strip's city of Fatah by a rocket, fired from the enclave at Israel, witnesses told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Several Palestinians were injured in the Gaza Strip's city of Fatah by a rocket, fired from the enclave at Israel, witnesses told Sputnik.

"The Palestinians were injured as a rocket, which was fired at Israel, fell on a house in the city of Rafah," the witnesses said on Wednesday.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the incident left seven people injured.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Bank Jerusalem From Government

Recent Stories

NATO Refers to Events in Mysterious 'Sea of Asimov ..

8 minutes ago

UAE to highlight efforts to advance international ..

26 minutes ago

Tokyo shares gain on US rate cut, as BoJ stands pa ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistani nation, parliament united for Kashmir ca ..

46 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for re ..

55 minutes ago

Chinese Premier Notes 'Huge Prospects' for Coopera ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.