Several Passengers Sustained Injuries As Plane Engine Catches Fire In Oman - Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022

Several Passengers Sustained Injuries as Plane Engine Catches Fire in Oman - Authority

A fire broke out in the engine of a plane during takeoff at the Oman's capital airport of Muscat, the Sultanate's civil aviation authority said on Wednesday, adding that several passengers received light injuries during evacuation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) A fire broke out in the engine of a plane during takeoff at the Oman's capital airport of Muscat, the Sultanate's civil aviation authority said on Wednesday, adding that several passengers received light injuries during evacuation.

Before the aircraft took off, a fire occurred in one of its engines, which required an immediate evacuation of passengers, the authority said in a statement on Twitter. Some passengers sustained light injuries.

The incident occurred at 07:33 GMT on an aircraft of Indian Express airline bound for Delhi, the authority said, adding that the airport operations were not affected.

Specialists are investigating the cause of the incident.

