UrduPoint.com

Several People Arrested For Threats To Synagogue In Hagen, Germany - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 04:24 PM

Several People Arrested For Threats to Synagogue in Hagen, Germany - Police

Several people have been arrested in connection with threats of an attack on a synagogue in the German city of Hagen, the local police said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Several people have been arrested in connection with threats of an attack on a synagogue in the German city of Hagen, the local police said on Thursday.

"The criminal investigation led to the identification and arrest of a 16 year old from Hagen. In the course of the investigation, a total of four arrests have taken place to date," the police tweeted.

Currently, the police are conducting property searches and continuing with the investigation to "corroborate or dispel suspicions," the press service added.

Earlier in the day, German media reported, citing authorities of the North Rhine-Westphalia state, that one person had been arrested by the police in a special operation near a synagogue in Hagen.

The suspect turned out to be a 16 year old Syrian citizen who was planning a terror attack using explosives, according to Der Spiegel.

On Wednesday evening, armed police units patrolled the area near the synagogue after receiving information about a possible attack. The street where the building is located was blocked. The local police confirmed that information about a possible attack was correct and that law enforcement was keeping in touch with the city's Jewish community to ensure residents' safety.

Related Topics

Attack Police Syria German Criminals Jew Media From

Recent Stories

European Commission Launching New Health Emergency ..

European Commission Launching New Health Emergency Response Authority

2 minutes ago
 ‎2-days workshop on ‘Research Design’ conclu ..

‎2-days workshop on ‘Research Design’ concludes at UVAS

12 minutes ago
 France May Demand Compensation From Australia for ..

France May Demand Compensation From Australia for Submarine Deal Breach - Defens ..

16 minutes ago
 Buoyant Pakistan ready to host No.1 ranked New Zea ..

Buoyant Pakistan ready to host No.1 ranked New Zealand after 18 years

35 minutes ago
 Saira Peter releases her new Sufi opera song "Marv ..

Saira Peter releases her new Sufi opera song "Marvi's Tears"

28 minutes ago
 Australian bushfires trigger massive phytoplankton ..

Australian bushfires trigger massive phytoplankton bloom in ocean: study

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.