Several People Arrested For Threats to Synagogue in Hagen, Germany - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Several people have been arrested in connection with threats of an attack on a synagogue in the German city of Hagen, the local police said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Several people have been arrested in connection with threats of an attack on a synagogue in the German city of Hagen, the local police said on Thursday.

"The criminal investigation led to the identification and arrest of a 16 year old from Hagen. In the course of the investigation, a total of four arrests have taken place to date," the police tweeted.

Currently, the police are conducting property searches and continuing with the investigation to "corroborate or dispel suspicions," the press service added.

Earlier in the day, German media reported, citing authorities of the North Rhine-Westphalia state, that one person had been arrested by the police in a special operation near a synagogue in Hagen.

The suspect turned out to be a 16 year old Syrian citizen who was planning a terror attack using explosives, according to Der Spiegel.

On Wednesday evening, armed police units patrolled the area near the synagogue after receiving information about a possible attack. The street where the building is located was blocked. The local police confirmed that information about a possible attack was correct and that law enforcement was keeping in touch with the city's Jewish community to ensure residents' safety.