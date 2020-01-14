Several People Arrested Over Ukrainian Plane Downing in Iran - Judicial Spokesman

(@imziishan)

The Iranian authorities have arrested several people in connection with the downing of a Ukraine Airlines Boeing 737 in the Islamic republic, judicial spokesman Gholam Hossein Ismaili said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The Iranian authorities have arrested several people in connection with the downing of a Ukraine Airlines Boeing 737 in the Islamic republic, judicial spokesman Gholam Hossein Ismaili said on Tuesday.

On January 8, the Kiev-bound aircraft crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after its takeoff, killing all 176 people aboard.

"We have arrested some people because of their role in the Ukrainian plane's crash, the investigation is underway to find out the accident's reason," the spokesman said.

He added that one of the black boxes had already been sent to France for decoding.