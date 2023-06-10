Several People Dead After Explosion at Missile Factory in Ankara - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) An explosion at a missile factory in Ankara resulted in deaths, a fire broke out following the blast, the A Haber broadcaster reported.

Earlier in the day, the explosion rocked the missile and explosives factory in Ankara's Elmadag district.

It became known that several citizens died as a result of the explosion, according to the report. The fire that broke out after the explosion was mainly brought under control by fire brigades, the news outlet added.