Several People Detained in Connection With Explosions at Kabul Airport - Taliban Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Several people were detained in connection with the explosions at the airport in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia), told Sputnik.

"Yes, several people were detained," Mujahid said, adding that the exact details are not yet disclosed.