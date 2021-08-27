UrduPoint.com

Several People Detained In Connection With Explosions At Kabul Airport - Taliban Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:34 PM

Several people were detained in connection with the explosions at the airport in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia), told Sputnik

"Yes, several people were detained," Mujahid said, adding that the exact details are not yet disclosed.

More Stories From World

