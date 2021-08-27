Several People Detained in Connection With Explosions at Kabul Airport - Taliban Spokesman

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:34 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Several people were detained in connection with the explosions at the airport in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia), told Sputnik.
"Yes, several people were detained," Mujahid said, adding that the exact details are not yet disclosed.