UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several People Detained In St. Petersburg During Pro-Navalny Unauthorized Protests

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Several People Detained in St. Petersburg During Pro-Navalny Unauthorized Protests

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Several people have been detained in St. Petersburg for taking part in unauthorized actions in support of jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Ahead of the rally, police were patrolling Nevsky Avenue in the city center, with the area being cordoned off. About an hour before the start of the action, its organizers announced that it would be moved to Pionerskaya Square. The police arrived at the scene and detained one of the participants before the start of the action.

Then several more people were detained.

Last weekend, many Russian cities, including St. Petersburg, were also hit by protests in support of Navalny, who was detained in Moscow earlier this month upon his arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Prior to Navalny's return to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service warned it would arrest him for probation violations as he was previously found guilty of committing two administrative offenses.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Germany St. Petersburg Sunday From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders express condolences on death of Saudi ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

1 hour ago

Germany reports 11,192 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Hub71 launches new academic partnerships, initiati ..

2 hours ago

China reports 92 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Arada launches Masaar, an AED8 billion forested co ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.