Several People Detained in St. Petersburg During Pro-Navalny Unauthorized Protests

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Several people have been detained in St. Petersburg for taking part in unauthorized actions in support of jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Ahead of the rally, police were patrolling Nevsky Avenue in the city center, with the area being cordoned off. About an hour before the start of the action, its organizers announced that it would be moved to Pionerskaya Square. The police arrived at the scene and detained one of the participants before the start of the action.

Then several more people were detained.

Last weekend, many Russian cities, including St. Petersburg, were also hit by protests in support of Navalny, who was detained in Moscow earlier this month upon his arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Prior to Navalny's return to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service warned it would arrest him for probation violations as he was previously found guilty of committing two administrative offenses.