Several people were said to be detained in Turkey over their alleged connection to former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan ahead of his trial on financial misconduct charges, the Turkish NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a source in the country's Interior Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Several people were said to be detained in Turkey over their alleged connection to former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan ahead of his trial on financial misconduct charges, the Turkish NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a source in the country's Interior Ministry.

Earlier this week, the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar, referring to its source, said that Ghosn arrived in Beirut in a private plane from Istanbul and crossed the border with one of his passports, reportedly French, while the entire escape operation was carried out with the participation of a private security company.

According to the NTV broadcaster, the Turkish Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into Ghosn's arrival in Istanbul, where he had spent an hour and a half before flying to Lebanon. The media outlet added that seven people were detained, including four pilots.

On the new year's eve, Ghosn made a surprise escape to Lebanon in breach of his bail conditions.

Media reported that the ex-Nissan chairman had been carried to the airport inside a musical instrument case.

In late December 2018, the Japanese prosecutor's office arrested 65-year-old French national of Lebanese origin, for covering his losses from private investments on the company's dime. According to the exchange rate at that time, the losses amounted to around $21 million.

In January 2019, Ghosn was formally charged with financial fraud and abuse of power.

The ex-Nissan boss was entitled to the French consular protection since he was arrested in Japan more than a year ago and was watched over by the embassy in Tokyo.

Ghosn has denied Japan's claims that he underreported his revenues with the help of another former Nissan executive, Greg Kelly. He has confirmed he was in Lebanon after fleeing "political persecution." Kelly, a US national, is still awaiting trial in Japan.