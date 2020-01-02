UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several People Detained In Turkey Over Link To Ex-Nissan Chief Ghosn's Escape - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:24 PM

Several People Detained in Turkey Over Link to Ex-Nissan Chief Ghosn's Escape - Reports

Several people were said to be detained in Turkey over their alleged connection to former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan ahead of his trial on financial misconduct charges, the Turkish NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a source in the country's Interior Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Several people were said to be detained in Turkey over their alleged connection to former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan ahead of his trial on financial misconduct charges, the Turkish NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a source in the country's Interior Ministry.

Earlier this week, the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar, referring to its source, said that Ghosn arrived in Beirut in a private plane from Istanbul and crossed the border with one of his passports, reportedly French, while the entire escape operation was carried out with the participation of a private security company.

According to the NTV broadcaster, the Turkish Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into Ghosn's arrival in Istanbul, where he had spent an hour and a half before flying to Lebanon. The media outlet added that seven people were detained, including four pilots.

On the new year's eve, Ghosn made a surprise escape to Lebanon in breach of his bail conditions.

Media reported that the ex-Nissan chairman had been carried to the airport inside a musical instrument case.

In late December 2018, the Japanese prosecutor's office arrested 65-year-old French national of Lebanese origin, for covering his losses from private investments on the company's dime. According to the exchange rate at that time, the losses amounted to around $21 million.

In January 2019, Ghosn was formally charged with financial fraud and abuse of power.

The ex-Nissan boss was entitled to the French consular protection since he was arrested in Japan more than a year ago and was watched over by the embassy in Tokyo.

Ghosn has denied Japan's claims that he underreported his revenues with the help of another former Nissan executive, Greg Kelly. He has confirmed he was in Lebanon after fleeing "political persecution." Kelly, a US national, is still awaiting trial in Japan.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Exchange Turkey Company Tokyo Beirut Istanbul Japan Lebanon January December Border 2018 2019 Media From Nissan Million Airport

Recent Stories

One Firefighter Killed in Factory Building Collaps ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) returns petition challenging am ..

4 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 150, traded at Rs 88,300 per t ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Faisal bids adieu to FO spokesmanship after eve ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues contempt of cou ..

50 seconds ago

Iraq's crude exports exceed 106 mln barrels in Dec ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.