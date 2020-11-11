YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Several dozen of people were detained at a rally in Yerevan on Wednesday, which was organized by 17 opposition parties in protest against the prime minister's decision to sign a ceasefire deal with Baku, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Police and special operations units have gathered in the center of the city.

Baku and Yerevan have agreed to stop all hostilities in Karabakh starting on Tuesday. Each country will remain at the positions it was holding at that time, the prisoners are to be exchanged, and Russian peacekeepers are to be stationed along the contact line. Several planes with Russian forces have already arrived at the site.