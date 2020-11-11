UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several People Detained In Yerevan At Oppossition's Rally - Correspondent

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Several People Detained in Yerevan at Oppossition's Rally - Correspondent

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Several dozen of people were detained at a rally in Yerevan on Wednesday, which was organized by 17 opposition parties in protest against the prime minister's decision to sign a ceasefire deal with Baku, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Police and special operations units have gathered in the center of the city.

Baku and Yerevan have agreed to stop all hostilities in Karabakh starting on Tuesday. Each country will remain at the positions it was holding at that time, the prisoners are to be exchanged, and Russian peacekeepers are to be stationed along the contact line. Several planes with Russian forces have already arrived at the site.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Russia Yerevan Baku SITE All Opposition

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

20 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

25 minutes ago

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

35 minutes ago

KIIR seeks Biden administration's deeper engagemen ..

1 minute ago

Russian Defense Ministry Reports 30 Ceasefire Viol ..

1 minute ago

Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa Bin Salman Al-Khali ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.