Several People Injured After US Embassy in Baghdad Hit by Missiles - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Several people were injured when the US embassy in Baghdad and the "green zone" in the Iraqi capital came under a missile attack on Sunday night, the Iraqi Al Sumaria tv reports.

According to Al Sumaria, which is citing security sources, all personnel and people on the territory of the embassy are being evacuated from the embassy by helicopter.

Al Arabiya reported citing security sources on Sunday that three missiles landed on the territory of the US embassy in Baghdad late on Sunday night, one of the missiles hit the embassy's restaurant.

Al Sumaria TV reported on Sunday night that several missiles landed next to the "green zone" in the Iraqi capital, where the US embassy and various Iraqi government buildings are located.