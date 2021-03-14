Several People Injured As Avalanche Hits Central Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) An avalanche occurred in the Nagano prefecture in central Japan on Sunday morning, injuring several skiers, media reported.

According to the Japanese NHK news outlet, citing police, the avalanche erupted at 10 a.m.

local time (01:00 GMT) from Mount Norikura, standing on the border between Nagano and Gifu prefectures. It hit some of the people who were skiing on the slope, leaving one person unconscious and others injured.

The media outlet said that the area of the snow that had collapsed from the mountain was some 200 meters (0.12 miles) wide and 300 meters long.