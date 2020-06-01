UrduPoint.com
Several People Injured As Police Push Back Protesters In Washington DC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 08:10 AM

Several People Injured as Police Push Back Protesters in Washington DC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Several people were injured in Washington DC when police pushed back protesters who threw water bottles and firecrackers at law enforcement officers, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Police were trying to get protesters away from the White House as several fires were already burning along the fence that separated demonstrators from the police cordon.

Firefighters have arrived at Lafayette Square to put out fires in buildings close to the presidential residence.

The Sunday evening protest in the US capital appears to be the largest George Floyd gathering in DC.

