BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Several people were injured on Friday as a result of an explosion near a hotel in the southeastern Chinese city of Zhuhai, Chinese media reported.

According to China Central Television, local firefighting services were informed about the blast at about 9:00 a.

m. (01:00 GMT).

Emergency services have reportedly rescued many people from the debris. There are no reports about any fatalities caused by the explosion, but the search and rescue operation is still underway.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.