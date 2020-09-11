UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several People Injured By Explosion Near Hotel In China's Zhuhai - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:50 AM

Several People Injured by Explosion Near Hotel in China's Zhuhai - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Several people were injured on Friday as a result of an explosion near a hotel in the southeastern Chinese city of Zhuhai, Chinese media reported.

According to China Central Television, local firefighting services were informed about the blast at about 9:00 a.

m. (01:00 GMT).

Emergency services have reportedly rescued many people from the debris. There are no reports about any fatalities caused by the explosion, but the search and rescue operation is still underway.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

Related Topics

Injured China Hotel Zhuhai Media TV From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

8 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

8 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

8 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

8 hours ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.