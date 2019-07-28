Several People Injured Following Shooting At Playground In Brooklyn, NY - Reports
Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Several people have been injured after shooting at a playground in Brooklyn, the most populous borough of New York City, local media reported.
The incident took place near Christopher Avenue and Hageman Avenue in Brownsville area on Saturday evening, WABC said.
Some of the victims were taken to a local hospital.